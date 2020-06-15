Doctor ranks chance of coronavirus exposure by establishment

As businesses continue to gradually reopen, visiting some may come with more risk of coronavirus exposure than others.

Dr. Daliah Wachs broke down the COVID-19 exposure risk of various establishments.

Medium risk for COVID-19 exposure are places like hair and nail salons, according to Dr. Wachs.

“You’re right there up in their face, waxing their eyebrows, you can’t do that 6 feet social distancing,” said Dr. Wachs.

According to new COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people should wait in their car until their hair or nail appointment, and to pay by phone.

Medium risk of exposure locations also includes sit-down restaurants, grocery stores and the doctor’s office, according to Dr. Wachs.

Dr. Wachs says a doctor’s office can pose a danger due to a higher concentration of sick people being in one place.

Inching closer to the highest risk locations are spots like bars, casinos and gyms.

“You’re exhaling a lot, so gyms need that extra social distancing, much more than six feet,” said Dr. Daliah.

The CDC advises those in gyms to wipe down equipment with disinfecting wipes, and to wear a mask if the workout is low intensity.

When it comes to high risk of exposure, Dr. Wachs says parents should be mindful of day care facilities.

Another high-risk spot is the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to Dr. Wachs.

“You start to come up on the person ahead of you, you almost mentally try to move yourself closer. To keep that 6 feet distance and to see that desk far away, I think the DMV because of how busy they are, and how we don’t have enough of them,” said Dr. Wachs

