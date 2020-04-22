Distraction expert gives advice on juggling duties while working from home

In this time of constant distractions and way too many priorities, a distraction expert says it's okay to give yourself a break.

Curt Steinhorst studies the science of attention.

He's got a lot of titles to his name: author, speaker, writer, consultant and attention expert.

But his favorite of that list is that of a distraction expert. Diagnosed with A.D.D and always accused of being easily distracted, he now works with leaders around the world on just exactly how to harness human attention.

In this time where everyone is working hard to juggle it all, he's virtually coaching, offering his advice on how to focus.

“The truth is, we want to start with the fact that we’re limited. You can’t be a homemaker, in the best shape of your life, homeschooling your kids, work, be a great mentor, team member,” he said. “It’s an overwhelming experience that keeps us from having clarity on what deserves real attention.”

He's helped a lot of people, including Kris Gaerlan, general manager of Dallas Lease Returns, a used car dealership in Dallas, Texas.

“He taught me to understand the concept that whatever you’re doing in this moment you are making it the most important thing that you can do,” the business owner said.

Gaerlan said aside from focus, Steinhorst helped him with self-awareness in his business practices, identifying what Gaerlan called "blind spots" in his daily life.

Steinhorst recommends people identify a proper work space at home. Your brain will connect that space to what you're focusing on. He suggests you set ground rules for those around you, so there's communication about what you can and can't pay attention to.

He also says to be realistic. Give yourself a break. Remind yourself that it's just not possible to do it all.

“The good news is we are at a moment where all of the things that used to be a source of distraction have all been removed from us, so it’s kind of a cool moment to reorient around what matters most,” Steinhorst said.

