Disneyland closing through end of March due to coronavirus outbreak

Posted: 1:37 PM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 16:52:34-04
Disneyland in Anaheim, California
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Disneyland is closing through the end of the month to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Disney announced Thursday that the Anaheim park and Disney California Adventure will close starting Saturday morning.

Despite the closure, Disney says it will continue to pay its cast members who work at the park.

The hotels at Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements.

“Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period,” wrote Disney in a press release. “We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work to respond to all inquiries.”

Downtown Disney will remain open.

Disneyland has only had five other unscheduled closures. The last was in 2001, after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.

