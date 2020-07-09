Disney World 2020 ticket sales, hotel reservations resume July 9

Good news, Disney fans! After previously being paused amid the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 theme park ticket sales and hotel reservations resume July 9.

Disney begins its phased reopening on Saturday, July 11. Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen first, with EPCOT and Hollywood Studios following on July 15.

Ahead of the reopening, Disney paused new ticket sales and hotel bookings to focus on existing ticket holders and Annual Passholders.

According to a press release, tickets and hotel bookings may be released at different times Thursday. Disney is using an online reservation system to open safely and manage park attendance. Virtual waiting rooms will be used to manage the high volume of guests trying to buy tickets or book stays.

Reservations are required for all guests to visit the parks, as well as a valid park ticket for the same park on the same date to enter. Make sure to check the part reservation availability before buying new tickets, then visit Disney's website to make your park reservations immediately after your new ticket purchase.

New safety guidelines include:

Temperature checks: All guests to the park will be screened by no-touch thermometers at Disney Springs or at the Walt Disney World theme parks. Park officials say anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 F or above will not be allowed entry. Officials ask that you check you and your entire party's temperature before leaving you home.

Parking: Complimentary transportation will also be provided between the guests' Disney Resort hotel and Disney theme parks. Face coverings are required at all times while boarding and using Walt Disney World transportation. Valet service is temporarily unavailable, with the exception of guests with disabilities.

Face masks: Anyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face mask. Park guests are not allowed to wear costume masks.

Social distancing: The parks will have signs and ground markings to help guests practice physical distancing. Physical barriers will be placed around cash registers or at Guest Relations to help keep everyone safe.

Cashless transactions: Officials recommend guests use cashless payment options, including debit cards, credit cards, and Disney Gift Cards, which can be purchased with cash.

Hand sanitizer: Hand sanitizer locations will be made available all throughout the park. Hand washing will also be made easily available for guests.

Character meet and greets will be unavailable, though you'll still see them roaming around the parks. Parades and fireworks shows are postponed until further notice to avoid large crowd gatherings.

Some tours will also be unavailable, including:

Backstage Magic

Behind the Seeds

Disney Private VIP Tours

Disney’s Family Magic Tour

Disney’s Keys to the Kingdom Tour

Disney’s The Magic Behind Our Steam Trains Tour

Taste of Magic Kingdom Park VIP Tour

The UnDISCOVERed Future World

Ultimate Day of Thrills VIP Tour

Ultimate Disney Classics VIP Tour

Ultimate Nights of Adventure VIP Tour

Up Close with Rhinos

Walt Disney: Marceline to Magic Kingdom Tour

World Showcase: DestiNations Discovered

Wild Africa Trek

Wild Africa Trek (Morning)

This story originally reported by Emily McCain on abcactionnews.com.