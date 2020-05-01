DeVos not enforcing pause on wage garnishments, lawsuit says

A new lawsuit accuses the U.S. Education Department of garnishing wages from workers who are behind on student loan payments even after Congress ordered the agency to suspend the practice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal suit was filed Thursday in Washington on behalf of Elizabeth Barber, a home health aide in New York, and any other workers whose pay has been withheld.

Congress ordered the department to suspend wage garnishments through Sept. 30 in a rescue package that was approved on March 27.

But Barber said her pay is still getting docked by 12%, leaving her struggling to meet basic needs.

The Education Department declined to comment on the lawsuit but said it has taken immediate actions to halt garnishments.