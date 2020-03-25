Detroit police confirm that a captain in the department has died of the coronavirus

Detroit Police Chief James Craig confirmed Wednesday that a captain in the department has died after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Craig confirmed Captain Jonathan Parnell's death during a Wednesday press conference.

Parnell spent decades on the force.

"Everyone loved him," Craig said.

Parnell's death marks the second within the Detroit Police Department. A civilian dispatcher died after being diagnosed with the disease earlier this week.

More than 200 Detroit police officers are currently in quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.

