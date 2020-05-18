Detroit — one of the cities hit hardest by coronavirus — reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

DETROIT — The City of Detroit reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday — the first time that has happened since the pandemic reached the city two months ago.

Detroit — which has more than 20% of Michigan's coronavirus deaths and cases — has been on a steady decline of day-to-day coronavirus cases and deaths due to several reasons.

The city is also aggressively testing its senior apartment buildings, the latest strategy that started with testing at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the city.

In all, there are 10,373 cases of coronavirus and 1,257 deaths in Detroit. In the state, there are 4,891 deaths from coronavirus and 51,142 cases. The number of deaths reported Sunday were among the lowest since the pandemic began.

Wayne County — the county that houses Detroit — is the county with the fifth-most confirmed cases of COVID-19 outside of the state of New York.

