Detroit-area family loses both parents to COVID-19 in less than a month

Both parents in a Detroit-area family have died of the coronavirus, leaving behind their three children.

On April 20, Nada Afram Naisan died of complications of COVID-19.

"She was a homemaker," Zeana Attisah, a friend of the family, said last month. "Back home in her country, she was educated and had an engineering degree."

On May 11, her husband, Nameer Ayram, also died of the virus after spending time in the ICU.

"We were told both (Nada and Nameer) were critically ill with COVID-19," a statement from The Chaldean American Ladies of Charity read. "(Nada and Nadeer) were at different hospitals and both on ventilators. Left at home are their three children, ages 13-20."

According to The Chaldean American Ladies of Charity (CALC), the family fled Iraq eight years ago, and the children have no close relatives in Michigan.

CALC has set up a fund for the children called the Friends of Nash — named after the couples' 20-year-old son. Donations can be made directly here.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.