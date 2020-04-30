Department of Labor to release more unemployment data Thursday

The Department of Labor is expected to release weekly unemployment data Thursday, a day after the Commerce Department released grim figures estimating that the U.S. economy had shrunk nearly 5 percent in the last quarter.

Last week, the Department of Labor reported that an additional 4.4 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment assistance, bringing the five-week total to about 26 million.

The past month-and-a-half have seen unprecedented numbers of new unemployment claims amid the coronavirus pandemic. From 2007 to early 2020, the Department of Labor reports that the highest number of new unemployment claims filed was about 665,000. But since local governments began enforcing shutdowns of non-essential businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department reports that an average of about 5.2 million Americans has filed claims a week.

Unemployment claims are usually a good indicator as to how many Americans lost their jobs in the past week. But a recent survey from the Economic Policy Institute indicates that millions of Americans gave up filing for assistance or haven't even tried because they knew systems would be overloaded.

