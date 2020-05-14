Denver man tips stylist $2,500 for haircut, $3,300 more to barbershop employees

DENVER — Saturday was an important day for barbershops and salons around Denver. For employees working at Floyd's 99 Barbershop on University Boulevard, it was even more memorable when a stranger tipped the barbershop a total of $5,800.

"We were fully booked, back-to-back," said Floyd's employee Monica Alcon.

But when a new customer walked in, Alcon found an opening.

"We had managed to squeeze him in, and he was pretty happy about it," Alcon said.

One stylist's shift ended, but she decided to stay late for the mystery customer. It's safe to say she was glad she stayed late because when she was done cutting his hair, he tipped her $2,500.

"She gave him a great hug even though we are not supposed to," Floyd's employee Ed Landry said.

"When the receipt came out, I was like, 'Whoa!' I was like, 'Are you sure?' He said, 'Yeah, that's right," Alcon said.

That customer's generosity didn't end there. He came back to the barbershop to give Alcon a $500 tip.

"I admit I almost cried," Alcon said.

The customer also tipped the manager $1,000 and each employee, even the ones not working that day, $100 each.

"I'm cutting someone's hair, and my manager shoved it in my pocket, and she was like, 'here, that customer tipped you,'" Landry said.

In total, that mystery customer gave away a total of $5,800, and just like that, he was gone.

"We thanked him, and then he went off. It was really awesome," Alcon said.

This story was originally published by Gary Brode on KMGH in Denver.