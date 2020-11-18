Delta will continue to block middle seats on all flights through March 31, 2021

Delta Airlines announced it would continue blocking middle seats on all flights through the end of March 2021, making it the only airline to continue blocking middle

seats.

According to Delta, they want to provide added confidence and reassurance for customers who are booking future travel plans.

“Several independent studies have validated the effectiveness of the Delta CareStandard’s multi-layered protection, like advanced ventilation and an extensive cleaning regimen, which together significantly reduce the risk of flight-related transmission,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “However, we recognize some customers are still learning to live with this virus and desire extra space for their peace of mind. We are listening and will always take the appropriate steps to ensure our customers have complete confidence in their travel with us.”

Delta has also announced a new map that will allow customers to search and book their destinations all in one place.

The airline is also waiving change fees for U.S. domestic tickets, waiving change fees for all domestic and international tickets purchased through Dec. 31, 2020, even if you're scheduled to fly next year, and extending the use of travel credits through December 2022 for flights originally scheduled to depart before March 31, 2021.