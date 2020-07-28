Delta flight returns to gate after passengers refuse to wear masks

In a move that reminded some people of road trips with their parents, a Delta flight turned around and went back to the gate because passengers were not complying with crew instructions.

In a statement from Delta Airlines, Flight 1227 from Detroit to Atlanta on July 23 “returned to the gate following two customers who were non-compliant” with the airline's mask policy.

The plane had pulled away from the gate and was still on the ground when it turned around. Delta says crew members asked the two passengers to wear a mask, and they did not.

At the gate, the two passengers who did not wear a face covering were removed from the flight. The plane then took off for Atlanta as originally planned.