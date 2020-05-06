Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Daniel Radcliffe, other celebrities to read first 'Harry Potter' book in new online series

items.[0].image.alt
2019 Invision
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Author and Lumos Foundation founder J.K. Rowling attends the HBO Documentary Films premiere of "Finding the Way Home" at 30 Hudson Yards on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Daniel Radcliffe, other celebrities to read first 'Harry Potter' book in new online series
Posted at 9:36 AM, May 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-06 12:36:26-04

The Wizarding World released some magical news for muggles everywhere this week.

The author of all the "Harry Potter" books announced in a news release that some celebrities would be reading the first book in the series "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" in a new online series called Harry Potter at Home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The book is also known as "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone" in the United Kingdom.

The event, which kicked off on Tuesday, saw the first chapter of the book being read by Daniel Radcliffe , who played the title character in all eight "Harry Potter" films.

Each week a new chapter will be read by a different narrator - which includes actors Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne - until all 17 chapters of the book are complete.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.