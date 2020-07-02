Customers spit, cough on ice cream shop employees over mask requirement

Driving through Denver, a giant milk jug demands your attention and the treats inside aren’t so bad either. Unfortunately, not all has been easygoing since the iconic shop has re-opened.

Area Manager of Little Man Ice Cream, Dominic DiCarlantonio, says this ice cream hot spot hasn’t been spared from the controversy to wear or not to wear a mask in public.

"Ninety-nine percent of our community is amazing and has been helpful and supportive of all we’ve tried to do with COVID. The one percent has been very vocal and direct about things," says DiCarlantonio.

Vocal is just half of it.

Little Man Ice Cream owner, Paul Tamburello, posted to Facebook saying in one instance a customer spat on an employee. He said in another incident, a customer coughed on the counter and in the direction of workers and guests — all because they didn’t want to wear a mask, which is a mandatory requirement for the City and County of Denver.

The order, which went into effect on May 6, requires residents and employees to wear face coverings while inside of, or waiting in line to enter, certain businesses, facilities or locations, such as retail stores, bus stops or health care facilities.

Anyone violating the order could face a civil penalty of up to $999, per violation.

The owner of the ice cream shop says those who choose not to wear a mask can pick up a pint elsewhere.

This story originally reported by Ivan Rodriguez at thedenverchannel.com.