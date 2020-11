Much of California will go under a curfew in counties deemed coronavirus "purple" zones, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Many of California's most populous counties will go under the order.

In a release on the governor’s website, the state’s limited stay at home order will take effect Saturday, Nov. 21. It will be from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. nightly.

The curfew is set to expire on Dec. 21 at 5 a.m.