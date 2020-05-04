Cuomo details regional restart criteria as NY hits 1M tests

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has laid out criteria for reopening New York's economy region by region.

He says some areas could start to reopen as early as May 15 if local governments provide plans for coronavirus testing and tracing the contacts of those who've been infected, and if data provided by hospitals and health officials shows the regions aren't at high risk of a new surge of cases.

The state has surpassed 1 million coronavirus tests, and the number of deaths per day has been falling.

Meanwhile, New York City's mayor laid out a plan to get more personal protective equipment to nursing homes and masks to people walking around outside.