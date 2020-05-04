Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Cuomo details regional restart criteria as NY hits 1M tests

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mary Altaffer/AP
A pedestrian wearing a face mask to protect for the coronavirus walks past a COVID-19 test site for first responders at the Westchester County Center, Monday, May 4, 2020, in White Plains, N.Y. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Cuomo details regional restart criteria as NY hits 1M tests
Posted at 1:59 PM, May 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-04 16:59:03-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has laid out criteria for reopening New York's economy region by region.

He says some areas could start to reopen as early as May 15 if local governments provide plans for coronavirus testing and tracing the contacts of those who've been infected, and if data provided by hospitals and health officials shows the regions aren't at high risk of a new surge of cases.

The state has surpassed 1 million coronavirus tests, and the number of deaths per day has been falling.

Meanwhile, New York City's mayor laid out a plan to get more personal protective equipment to nursing homes and masks to people walking around outside.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.