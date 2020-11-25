Menu

COVID-19 deaths pass 2,000 on Tuesday for first time since May

Posted at 9:01 PM, Nov 24, 2020
More than 2,000 coronavirus deaths were reported in the US on Tuesday, marking the most coronavirus-related deaths since May, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The deaths put the US death toll at 259,874. The average number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US has now reached 1,500 per day, which is nearly double the number of deaths per day a month ago.

Also doubling in the last month is the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. According to the COVID Tracking Project,the number of Americans currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is over 88,000. Just thirty days ago, there were 42,000 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

The rapid spread of coronavirus cases in recent weeks has prompted grave concern among public health experts that family gatherings for Thanksgiving will make for a dire situation for America’s already overwhelmed and increasingly overwhelmed hospitals.

