COVID-19 deaths in the United States now exceed 4,000

Deaths linked to the novel coronavirus have now exceeded 4,000 in the United States — a number that increased by about 1,000 in less than 48 hours, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins.

The U.S. reached the milestone a day after President Donald Trump painted a grim picture of what's to come in the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials in his administration said Tuesday that they hope to limit deaths linked to the virus to between 100,000 and 240,000.

"This is a number that we can anticipate, but not accept that it is inevitable," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday.

Across the country, more than 189,000 people have contracted the virus, though that number is likely much higher because the U.S. is still only reserving COVID-19 states for high-risk patients. Johns Hopkins also estimates that at least 7,000 people have fully recovered from the disease, but that number is also likely much higher.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a research institute at the University of Washington in Seattle, the U.S. is still more than two weeks away from the peak of maximum healthcare resource use.

More than a quarter of all deaths linked to COVID-19 have occurred in New York City, where 1,096 people have died. More than 43,000 people in New York have contracted the virus, putting a considerable strain on the city's healthcare resources.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the demand for hospital beds in New York already far exceeds supply. The organization estimates that about 37,000 people that need a hospital bed are unable to get one.

The organization also projects that New York is still eight days away from reaching the peak of maximum resource demand.