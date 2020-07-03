COVID-19 cases are on the rise in 40 out of 50 states as US sets another daily record for new cases

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The U.S. set another daily record in new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins.

The U.S. as a whole reported about 52,300 new cases of the virus on Thursday. Of those cases, about 25,000 were reported in four states: Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. has set a daily record in new COVID-19 cases in five of the last nine days.

All but 10 U.S. states are showing an increase of confirmed cases over the last 14 days, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project.

Nebraska and South Dakota were the only states outside the Northeast with a decrease in cases, but those states are also recording higher positive test rates.