COVID-19 can spread up to 13 feet, CDC research shows

Novel coronavirus can spread up to 13 feet , according to new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To stop the spread, CDC recommended everyone to stay 6 feet away from people who don't live in your household. The new research is based on data obtained between February 19 and March 2 at an intensive care unit and a ward at a Wuhan, China hospital.

"The SARS-CoV-2 aerosol distribution characteristics in the GW indicate that the transmission distance of SARS-CoV-2 might be 4 m," the study in Emerging Infectious Diseases reads.

To better understand how COVID-19 spreads, the New York Times used a 3-D simulator to demonstrate how droplets from cough can spread.

High COVID-19 concentrations were found on computer mice, trash cans, sickbed handrails, and doorknobs.

Shoe soles might also function as coordinators carriers, according to the study.

"In addition, as medical staff walks around the ward, the virus can be tracked all over the floor, as indicated by the 100% rate of positivity from the floor in the pharmacy, where there were no patients," the study reads.

"Furthermore, half of the samples from the soles of the ICU medical staff shoes tested positive."

