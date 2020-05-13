Couples turn to `minimonies' to salvage wedding plans

NEW YORK (AP) — Couples trying to salvage weddings that were put on hold by the coronavirus are feeding a fresh trend in the bridal industry: Call it the "minimony."

Rather than wait, they're getting hitched alone or with a few local loved ones looking on at a safe social distance.

Other guests join virtually.

And the couples plan to reschedule larger celebrations when allowed.

Some brides and grooms already had plans to go micro before the pandemic struck.

Vendors for small weddings and organized elopements say they're inundated with calls from couples devastated when their wedding plans had to change.