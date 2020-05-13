Menu

Couples turn to `minimonies' to salvage wedding plans

Mike Royer/AP
This Feb. 6, 2020 photo shows Jake Avery proposing to Kate Whiting while helicopter skiing in Nevada’s Ruby Mountains. The two had been planning a 300-person wedding but decided to marry June 6 in their Northern California backyard, with a big party after the coronavirus pandemic settles. They’re feeding a trend toward micro weddings that has grown stronger since the health crisis sent millions into isolation. (Mike Royer/Ruby Mountains Helicopter Experience via AP)
Posted at 9:38 AM, May 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 12:38:03-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Couples trying to salvage weddings that were put on hold by the coronavirus are feeding a fresh trend in the bridal industry: Call it the "minimony."

Rather than wait, they're getting hitched alone or with a few local loved ones looking on at a safe social distance.

Other guests join virtually.

And the couples plan to reschedule larger celebrations when allowed.

Some brides and grooms already had plans to go micro before the pandemic struck.

Vendors for small weddings and organized elopements say they're inundated with calls from couples devastated when their wedding plans had to change.

