Couple exchanges vows from a distance after bride contracts coronavirus

ONTARIO, Calif. – Even a coronavirus diagnosis couldn’t stop one California couple from saying “I do.”

Lauren Delgado told NBC News that she tested positive for COVID-19 just five days before her wedding day and her marriage certificate was going to expire soon.

So, Lauren and her fiancé, Patrick, replanned their nuptials and held their ceremony outside her mother’s home in Ontario, where the bride was quarantining.

Like out of a Disney princess movie, Lauren sat at a second story window as she married the love of her life who stood below with the couple's masked loved ones.

The couple’s wedding photographer, Jessica Jackson, captured the unusual yet beautiful moment when Lauren and Patrick exchanged vows. During the Nov. 20 ceremony, the bride and groom held a decorated ribbon in place of each other’s hands.

“Yesterday was an actual COVID wedding and we had an actual COVID bride, but through the very extreme and rough circumstances, Lauren and Patrick still exchanged vows, rings, and an undying love for one another!” Jackson wrote on Facebook with the couple’s wedding photos.

The couple wasn't able to physically spend their wedding night together, but Lauren told NBC that they ended the night by virtually watching a Netflix movie together and eating a Postmates dinner.

The couple says they hope to celebrate their marriage with a larger ceremony once a COVID-19 vaccine is introduced and it’s safe to do hold big gatherings.

