Couple dies of coronavirus just 4 days apart

Posted: 2:07 PM, Apr 07, 2020
Julia Chachere
Julia Chachere/AP
This undated family photo provided by Julia Chachere shows Joan and Ed Porco in Orient, N.Y. He was a by-the-book, buttoned-up conservative whose opinions could be quick and blunt. She was an authority-snubbing liberal who would draw stories out in meandering conversation. Both fell victim to the new coronavirus, only days apart. (Julia Chachere via AP)
He was a by-the-book, buttoned-up conservative whose opinions could be quick and blunt. She was a free-thinking, authority-snubbing liberal who would draw stories out in meandering conversation.

In the pain of broken marriages, Edward and Joan Porco found new life in one other, however mismatched they might seem.

And as a pandemic consumed the world, they both fell victim to it.

Ed, who was 89, and Joan, who was 90, died four days apart on Long Island, two of thousands claimed by the coronavirus.

