Countries weigh options on easing social distancing guidance amid coronavirus pandemic

Across America, normally-crowded cities and tourist attractions are now empty as people stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Apr 19, 2020
BERLIN — Pressures are mounting on governments to ease the economic pain of coronavirus lockdowns after protests from those fearing for their livelihoods.

Authorities responded with a wide range of possible dates and solutions and a few emphatic “not yets.”

Rules intended to prevent the spread of the virus have disrupted economic, social, cultural and religious life across the globe.

In Germany, which has significantly slowed the rate of new infections, authorities are allowing most small stores to reopen Monday. But British officials, who reported 888 new hospital deaths, said they’re not ready to ease lockdown measures.

At least 160,000 people have died from the new coronavirus over the past four months.

