Costco will require shoppers to wear masks or face coverings beginning May 4

Costco announced Wednesday that beginning next week, all shoppers in its stores will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

On its website, the company says that all shoppers must wear a "mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times" in the store. The rule does not apply to children aged 2 or younger and does not apply to those who cannot wear a mask because of a medical condition.

The requirement goes into effect on May 4.

The store also issued a reminder that masks should not be a substitute for proper social distancing in its stores.

In the past, Costco has set limits on the number of people it is allowing in its stores through its guest policy and announced special shopping hours for seniors and certain essential workers.

