Costco giving healthcare workers, first responders priority access to stores during COVID-19 pandemic

As retail chains begin limiting the number of people in its stores to ensure proper social distancing and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Costco says it is giving priority access to healthcare workers and first responders.

According to its website, Costco is allowing doctors, nurses, hospital workers, police officers, EMTs and firefighters to move to the front of any line to enter their warehouses.

While Costco does not currently have a company-wide policy on how many shoppers can be in its stores at a single time, it appears that individual locations have been instituting their own policies regarding maximum capacity.

Earlier this month, Costco said it would only allow two people to enter its warehouses with a single membership card. Typically, Costco allows members to bring two guests with them to their stores.

Costco has also previously said it was reserving the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for customers 60 and older and people with physical impairments.