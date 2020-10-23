Menu

Costco begins selling COVID-19 test kits online

Ted S. Warren/AP
Costco warehouse store in Tacoma, Washington (March 20, 2020)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 23, 2020
Costco members can now purchase COVID-19 testing kits online.

The company posted two test kits on Costco.com, one priced at $129.99, the other is listed at $139.99.

According to the item descriptions, both saliva PCR kits “test for COVID-19 infection at home without a painful nasal swab.”

Test results will be available between 24-72 hours, the descriptions stated.

The site description also said: “You must register for a lab order with AZOVA after checkout for each person who is taking the test. You will receive a coupon code to redeem on AZOVA.com/costcotest to receive your at-home test kit.”

The test kits are only available on the Costco.com site; the kits are not available in Maryland, Nevada, or Pennsylvania.

This story was first reported by Jermaine Ong at KGTV in San Diego, California.

