Coronavirus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has been found in the United States for the first time.

Two such cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina, according to the state’s department of health and environmental control.

Public health officials in the state say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notified them late Wednesday that a sample tested at LabCorp was determined to be the B.1.351 variant originally identified in South Africa.

The state health department says it also tested samples on Monday and on Wednesday, it identified a separate case of the same variant.

At this point, officials say there is no known travel history and no connection between these two cases. Both are adults. One is from the state’s low country and one is from the Pee Dee region.

Viruses mutate constantly, and many variants of the coronavirus are circulating around the globe, but scientists are primarily concerned with three that appear to spread more easily.

Other variants first reported in the United Kingdom and Brazil were already confirmed in the U.S. Researchers predicted it was only a matter of time before the variant identified in South Africa reached the U.S. as well.

Experts believe the existing vaccines work to protect us from the variants, even if we don’t know precisely how effective they are. At this time, there’s no evidence to suggest that the B.1.351 variant causes more severe illness, but it may be more transmissible.

“We know that viruses mutate to live and live to mutate,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state’s public health director. “That’s why it’s critical that we all continue to do our part by taking small actions that make a big difference. These include wearing our masks, staying at least six feet apart from others, avoiding large crowds, washing our hands, getting tested often, and when we can, getting vaccinated. These are the best tools for preventing the spread of the virus, no matter the strain.”

