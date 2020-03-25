LIVE: Coronavirus task force provides update as Senate finalizes $2 trillion relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The White House’s coronavirus task force is scheduled to provide an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic at about 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Watch the briefing below:

The press conference comes as the Senate finalizes negotiations over a $2 trillion stimulus bill that would rush aid to businesses, workers and the overwhelmed U.S. healthcare system.

The economic rescue package is the largest in the nation’s history. It would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide direct grants and loans to businesses and hospitals.

The Republican-controlled Senate must still approve the bill before sending it to the Democratic-controlled House, so final details could change. Passage in the Senate is expected later Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surpassed 62,000 on Wednesday, with at least 869 deaths in the country associated with the disease, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has the third most cases, behind China and Italy. New York leads the U.S. in the number of cases. The state is now considered the nation’s coronavirus hot spot.

Public health officials in the state are hunting down beds and medical equipment and putting out a call for more doctors and nurses for fear the number of sick will explode in a matter of weeks, overwhelming hospitals the way the virus did in Italy and Spain.

