Coronavirus task force to give Sunday update as U.S. cases top 125K

The Coronavirus Task Force is expected to hold a press conference at the White House Sunday evening, as the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. increase to more than 125,000.

The press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. EST, and at this time, it is unclear who is expected to attend.

The U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN the country could see 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus and millions of infections from the outbreak.

The confirmed global death rate surpassed 30,000 people and new virus epicenters are emerging, including in rural counties in the U.S. with few intensive care units. Spain and Italy alone account for more than half of the world's death toll and are still seeing over 800 deaths a day each.

New York state's coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000. The state accounts for more than 40% of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday the number of disease-related deaths in the state jumped over the last 24 hours from 728 to 965.

As coronavirus cases in New York City topped 30,000, President Donald Trump said he would issue a travel advisory urging people in the region to avoid traveling out of the area for 14 days. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he had concerns about the advisory.

The billions of tax dollars headed for hospitals and states as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus response bill won't solve the critical shortage of protective gowns, gloves and masks, according to the Associated Press.

Experts say the problem isn’t a lack of money. It's that there aren't enough supplies to buy.

What’s more, the crisis has exposed a fragmented procurement system that's descending into chaos just as demand soars. Hospitals, state governments and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are left bidding against each other and driving up prices.

