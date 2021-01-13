Coronavirus deaths reach new one-day high in the US

Despite millions of Americans getting vaccinated in recent weeks, coronavirus deaths are continuing to surge throughout the US. According to Johns Hopkins University data, Tuesday marked a new one-day high for coronavirus-related deaths in the US.

According to JHU data, 4,480 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the US on Tuesday, marking the second time since the start of the pandemic that the US had more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths reported in a single day. In the last 10 months, coronavirus deaths in the US have topped 380,000, per Johns Hopkins data. Globally, there have been 1.6 million COVID-19 related deaths.

Amid a snarl in administering coronavirus vaccines, the Trump administration announced that it is no longer holding back half of the vaccines. Previously, half of the coronavirus vaccines were being saved for when patients return for a second dose three to four weeks later.

Given the time frame, it generally takes at least a month for the coronavirus vaccines to be 95% effective. As of Tuesday, there have been 9 million Americans who have received the first dose of the vaccine, but far fewer have gotten the second dose.