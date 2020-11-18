Coronavirus deaths pass 250,000 in the US

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States passed 250,000 on Wednesday as more than 1,000 people are dying from the virus per day in the US this month, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The first coronavirus-related death in the US came on February 29.

The solemn milestone lands as coronavirus cases reach peak levels throughout the US, forcing governors to reimpose shutdowns and bolster mask mandates. The virus has been particularly deadly in the nation’s heartland, with hospitals in the Midwest full with COVID-19 patients. Nearly 77,000 Americans were in the hospital on Tuesday battling coronavirus symptoms, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Johns Hopkins reported 1,707 COVID-19 related deaths in the US on Tuesday, marking the deadliest day for the virus in six months.

The US passed the 200,000 coronavirus-related death mark on September 21. The US has approximately averaged 862 coronavirus-related deaths since then.

Here is where the US reached previous milestones.

November 18: 250,000

September 21: 200,000

July 28: 150,000

May 23: 100,000

April 23: 50,000

February 29: 1

The University of Washington’s IHME model projects that the US will reach 300,000 coronavirus deaths on December 22.

According to JHU, the US represents 19% of global coronavirus deaths despite only having 4% of the world's population.