Coronavirus: CDC changes definition of ‘close contact’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have changed its definition of a “close contact,” which impacts the agency’s recommendation on who should quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, the CDC recommended that those who were within 6 feet for 15 minutes of someone infected with the coronavirus should quarantine for two weeks. Now, the CDC recommends that those who are in contact with someone infected for 15 minutes over a 24-hour period should quarantine.

The CDC offers the following recommendations for those who have been in contact with someone recently infected with the coronavirus: