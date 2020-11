Coronavirus cases continue to spike throughout the United States, topping 120,000 cases on Thursday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday’s case record tops yesterday’s cases, which had 102,000 cases.

Johns Hopkins University also reported over 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 9,606,369 cases reported in the US, 234,911 being fatal.