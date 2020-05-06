Copeland leads dancers in virtual ballet for charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirty-two dancers from 14 countries have performed a ballet for a virtual audience to benefit the struggling dance community.

"Swans for Relief" is an initiative created by the American Ballet Theatre's principal dancer, Misty Copeland, and a former colleague.

It's designed to raise funds for dancers all over the world who have lost their jobs after ballet performances were shut down due to COVID-19.

A $500,000 goal has been set to help ballet dancers maintain their living expenses, since so many ballet companies and venues are closed.