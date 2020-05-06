Menu

Copeland leads dancers in virtual ballet for charity

Invision
Matt Licari/Matt Licari/Invision/AP
In this Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Misty Copeland poses for a portrait in New York. No other ballet dancer has crossed over into mainstream popular culture like Misty Copeland. Now Copeland, the first black female principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, is the latest celebrity to teach an online MasterClass. (Photo by MattLicari/Invision/AP)
Copeland leads dancers in virtual ballet for charity
Posted at 8:25 AM, May 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-06 11:25:42-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirty-two dancers from 14 countries have performed a ballet for a virtual audience to benefit the struggling dance community.

"Swans for Relief" is an initiative created by the American Ballet Theatre's principal dancer, Misty Copeland, and a former colleague.

It's designed to raise funds for dancers all over the world who have lost their jobs after ballet performances were shut down due to COVID-19.

A $500,000 goal has been set to help ballet dancers maintain their living expenses, since so many ballet companies and venues are closed. 

