Confirmed COVID-19 cases in US top 100,000

Posted: 3:06 PM, Mar 27, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-27 19:12:03-04
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
There are now more than 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins.

The United States is the first country to cross the barrier. The U.S. surpassed Italy and China and became the country with the most confirmed cases on Thursday.

Cases in the United States now represent about one-sixth of all confirmed worldwide cases of the virus.

As of Friday evening at 6 p.m. ET, Johns Hopkins reported that 1,544 in the U.S. had died of the disease. The database says 862 are confirmed to have recovered from the disease, but that number is likely much higher because many who contract the virus experience only mild symptoms and do not get tested for the virus.

New York City remains the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the United States. As of Friday evening, there were 25,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the city. At least 366 people in New York have died in connection with COVID-19.

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.