LIVE: White House provides update on response to coronavirus pandemic

The White House's coronavirus task force will provide an update on the administration's response to the pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. rose to about 3,000 on Sunday.

According to a database kept by Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States has tripled in recent days, and the death total throughout the country has risen to 57.

According to the database, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. neared 3,000 as of 10:30 a.m. ET. That number has tripled since Wednesday morning when the number of confirmed cases reached 1,000.

The tally only includes cases confirmed by local health departments, so the number of infections in the United States is likely much higher. While the FDA granted emergency approval for new COVID-19 testing methods, the United States is still only testing about 3,000 patients a day for the virus. Countries like South Korea are testing about 20,000 people for the virus daily.

The vast majority of coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in Washington state, where a number of nursing home patients contracted the disease last month. Forty of the 57 deaths that have been recorded in Washington state.

In recent days, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New York and Virginia have all announced their first coronavirus-related deaths.