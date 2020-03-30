Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in US near 150,000, more than 2,500 dead

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have ballooned to nearly 150,000 confirmed cases in the United State as the virus continues its exponential spread.

As of Monday morning, Johns Hopkins reports that there are 143,055 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States. At least 2,513 people have died in connection with the disease.

Confirmed cases of the virus have increased by nearly 100,000 since March 23, exactly a week ago.

Though testing capacity in the United States continues to grow every day, experts believe the actual number of people infected is likely higher because people who are sick still struggle to get tested. Nearly 5,000 people have entirely recovered from the virus, though that number is also probably much higher because many people only experience mild symptoms and are not tested.

The vast majority of confirmed cases in the United States remain in New York City, which currently has 33,768 confirmed cases and 776 deaths. Hospitals are still struggling to find bed space for sick people, 911 centers are overloaded and healthcare workers say they don't have enough personal protective equipment.

Outside of New York and Washington — the state where the virus first had community spread in the U.S. — Louisiana has emerged as another hot spot. Orleans Parish, the parish that encompasses New Orleans, has 1,350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths. The 73 deaths mark the third most of any country in the United States, behind New York and Seattle.

Wayne County, Michigan — the county the encompasses Detroit — has seen 56 deaths linked to COVID-19. The virus is spreading rapidly in the city, and has taken a frightening toll on the Detroit Police Department.

Worldwide, confirmed cases of COVID-19 are nearing 750,000, and more than 34,000 people have died. The U.S., Italy and Spain all now have more confirmed cases of the virus than China, the epicenter of the pandemic.