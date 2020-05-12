Comic-Con going virtual this year due to coronavirus

A 2020 version of Comic-Con is happening , and it will be free to everyone, and you won't have to leave your house.

In mid-April, Comic-Con officials announced the cancellation of the annual pop culture convention in San Diego, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions regarding large gatherings.

This year's convention was scheduled to take place July 22-26 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Currently, the convention center is being used to house hundreds of homeless individuals and protect them from the spread of the virus.

Now, organizers are working to present Comic-Con in a virtual space.

In a tweet, event organizers released a teaser video that promised: "free parking," "comfy chairs," "personalized snacks," "no lines," "pets welcome," "badges for all," and "a front-row seat" to Comic-Con @ Home.

It remains unclear what the virtual/online version of Comic-Con will incorporate, but full details will likely emerge as summer approaches.

Comic-Con organizers said they expect the full convention to return to San Diego in 2021.

KGTV first reported this story.