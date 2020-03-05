Colorado reports first case of COVID-19 – a visiting man in his 30s

DENVER, Colo. – Colorado has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the state.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday a man in his 30s visiting Summit County tested “presumptive” positive for COVID-19.

A presumptive case means testing was done at the state level and will need to be verified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The man had known exposure to the virus through close contact with the new virus outside of Colorado, state health officials said in news release Thursday afternoon.

The man is recovering in isolation in the Denver metro area and will remain in quarantine until cleared by public health officials, CDPHE said.

During a news conference earlier week, Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado is "prepared as possible" for the coronavirus and is ramping up its emergency response efforts, though no positive tests of the virus have been confirmed in the state.

As of Thursday morning, 58 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Colorado — 37 are negative while 21 are still pending, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. No tests came back positive.

Also on Thursday, the Senate approved to allocate $7.8 billion to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The legislation would speed development of vaccines and new medicines to battle the virus, pay for containment operations, and beef up preparedness.

President Trump is expected to sign the measure Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it is providing $35 million to 28 states to help their public health departments respond to the outbreak and increase their surveillance for the virus, according to the Associated Press.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the U.S. climbed to 12 Thursday afternoon, with all but one of the victims reported in Washington state. The number of infected swelled to over 200 across 17 states, the AP reported.

Across the globe, the virus has killed more than 3,300 people, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins. Most of those deaths were in mainland China, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and may appear between two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with an underlying chronic disease, are under a greater risk of developing more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

This story was originally published by Óscar Contreras at KMGH.