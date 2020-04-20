College seniors face job worries, family stress amid virus

Thousands of college seniors sent home when the coronavirus outbreak closed their campuses have been forced to delay their planned launch into independence.

They're canceling work, travel or internship plans, moving home or trying to help support themselves and their families.

Counseling experts say they should hold on to their goals, even if they have to adjust their timelines.

UCLA senior Axel Lopez has long dreamed of hugging his mom at graduation and telling her that their years of struggle were worth it.

It's now unclear when that day will come as universities reschedule ceremonies or move them online.