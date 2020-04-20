Menu

College seniors face job worries, family stress amid virus

Victoria Arevalo/AP
In this April 6, 2020 photo, Victoria Arevalo poses for a selfie at her home in Los Angeles. Arevalo is back at home after she gave up her apartment near Loyola Marymount University due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the blink of an eye, Arevalo lost her emotional "safe space," her paid TV news internship and her final months with college friends. (Victoria Arevalo via AP)
Posted at 8:08 AM, Apr 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-20 11:08:05-04

Thousands of college seniors sent home when the coronavirus outbreak closed their campuses have been forced to delay their planned launch into independence.

They're canceling work, travel or internship plans, moving home or trying to help support themselves and their families.

Counseling experts say they should hold on to their goals, even if they have to adjust their timelines.

UCLA senior Axel Lopez has long dreamed of hugging his mom at graduation and telling her that their years of struggle were worth it.

It's now unclear when that day will come as universities reschedule ceremonies or move them online.

