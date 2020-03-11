Menu

Posted: 10:20 AM, Mar 11, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-11 13:31:40-04
Oregon State mascot "Benny the Beaver" celebrates in the final moments of their College Basketball Invitational championship series college basketball game against University of Texas-El Paso in Corvallis, Ore., Monday, March 30, 2009. Oregon State beat UYEP 75-69 in t he first game of the series. The CBI championship tournament is a best-of-three games series. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
College Basketball Invitational canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

The College Basketball invitational, one of several postseason college basketball tournaments held for teams that fail to make the NCAA Tournament, has been canceled amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament was slated to begin next week. The schedule and venues for this year's tournament had not yet been released, as teams had not yet been determined and games take place on teams home courts.

The CBI, which has been played since 2008, invites 16 teams that did not make the NCAA Tournament or the NIT. Schools must pay a $50,000 entry fee to participate and, in some cases, agree to host games.

Some of the tournament's games were slated to air on ESPN U.

It's not yet clear how the coronavirus outbreak will affect the NCAA Tournament, though Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked indoor sporting events in the state be held without spectators. NCAA Tournament games are scheduled to take place in Dayton and Cleveland next week.

The Mid-American Conference, which takes place in Cleveland, has said it will comply with DeWine's request and will not people not essential to the games in the arena.

The Ivy League canceled its postseason tournament earlier this week, and instead chose to send the regular-season champions, the Yale men and Princeton women, to the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

