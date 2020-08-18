Coin shortage hits retailers, laundromats, tooth fairy; 'I would like cash for my teeth'

The national coin shortage has been an unusual side effect of the pandemic. Among its victims? Retailers, laundromats and even the tooth fairy.

The Federal Reserve announced in June that the supply system for coins had been severely disrupted by the pandemic.

A convenience store chain is offering a free beverage or sandwich in exchange for them. A laundromat owner drove 4 hours to get $8,000 worth.

The shortage is even being felt by the young.

Take Jen Vicker, of Bollingbrook, Ill. Her 10-year old daughter woke up with a loose tooth recently and worried the tooth fairy wouldn’t be able to pay because of the shortage, unaware her parents had a stash of coins set aside.

So she wrote a note: “Dear tooth fairy, you may already know this but there is a national coin shortage in America. You usually leave me dollar coins, but until this situation is resolved, I would like cash for my teeth. I apologize for the inconvenience.”

There is a shortage of coins across the U.S., yet another odd side effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coins aren’t circulating as freely as they usually do because many businesses have been closed and people aren't out spending as much.

The U.S. Mint and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin have urged Americans to use coins or turn them in to banks.