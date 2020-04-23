CNN's Chris Cuomo son now has COVID-19

A third member of Chris Cuomo’s family has come down with the coronavirus.

Three weeks ago, the CNN anchor announced he had the virus and last week, his wife Cristina got it.

Now, their teenage son Mario is ill.

Cristina Cuomo announced the news on Instagram ; her husband spoke about it on the air.

"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working toward getting my son, Mario, through the virus," Cristina said in the post. "My heart hurts more than my head over his infection."

Both mom and dad say the son has relatively mild symptoms and they expect him to be OK.

Most who get the coronavirus have relatively mild symptoms. But COVID-19 has also caused serious breathing problems — and has killed.