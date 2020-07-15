City of Philadelphia cancels all large events until February 2021 due to COVID-19

The mayor of Philadelphia said on Tuesday that all large events have been canceled until February 28, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This was not an easy decision to make," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a tweet. "The health and safety of residents, workers, and visitors must be our top priority."

Festivals, parades, concerts, carnivals, fairs, and flea markets are prohibited in the city.

The cancelation does not pertain to demonstrations and first amendment-related activities, outdoor gatherings like weddings and picnics (with 50 or fewer guests), organized outdoor rec. sports with 25 or fewer people, and events on private property, Mayor Kenney said.

Mayor Kenney said that event producers and venue managers must follow applicable guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

According to the Associated Press, Philadelphia health commissioner, Dr. Thomas Farley said the decision to push back until February was related to when a vaccine might come available.

Dr. Farley also told ESPN that having fans in stadiums is too high of a risk.