NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo says his wife Cristina has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The CNN anchor revealed last month that he was diagnosed with the virus and at the time said he hoped he would not infect his wife and children.

Cuomo made the announcement on CNN during an interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

While Chris Cuomo has said his symptoms have caused high fevers and even hallucinations, he said his wife is fine and taking the diagnosis in stride,