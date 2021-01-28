Chick-fil-A manager helps COVID-19 vaccine line

It’s no secret that Chick-fil-A can handle a long drive thru line. So who else would you call to handle a long line at a coronavirus vaccine site?

For one South Carolina mayor, a Chick-fil-A manager.

Will Haynie, mayor of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, called upon Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak to assist with the line at a coronavirus vaccine site. The vaccine site in Mount Pleasant administered more than 1,000 coronavirus vaccines to residents.

According to the Post and Courier, Walkowiak was on hand with fellow members of the rotary club, providing volunteer assistance with the vaccine distribution.

“I had said that what we were essentially doing was reinventing the Chick-fil-A drive-thru,” Haynie told the Post and Courier.

Chick-fil-A says that it can handle over 100 cars during peak hours of service. Chick-fil-A even has a mockup restaurant in Georgia it can use to test new ideas in line management.