Chicago White Sox manager out against Cleveland Indians, awaiting COVID-19 test results

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Chicago White Sox manager Ricky Renteria, left, goes to the mound to relieve starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, as Yasmani Grandal and Yoan Moncada watch during the fourth inning of baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 2:51 PM, Jul 27, 2020
Chicago White Sox manager Ricky Renteria will not be coaching against Cleveland tonight after waking up with a cough and nasal congestion.

The team says Renteria underwent a COVID-19 test at a Cleveland hospital on Monday. He will not manage until he gets the results.

The Indians are scheduled to start a home series against the White Sox Monday evening.

This all comes on the heels of at least 14 Miami Marlins players, employees and coaches testing positive for the virus. The Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies have canceled their game tonight due to the number of Marlins who tested positive.

This article was written by Courtney Shaw for WEWS.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

