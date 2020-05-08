Chance the Rapper surprises Milwaukee teacher with $15,000 donation

MILWAUKEE — Margaret Roushar, a first-grade teacher at Parkview Public School in Milwaukee, was surprised with a $15,000 donation from Chance the Rapper Thursday night. The school also received a matching $15,000 gift from the musician.

Roushar was selected for her unwavering support of her students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before she even received her $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check from the federal government, she spent the funds on her students. Since not all families have access to the same technological resources, she wanted to bridge that digital divide.

She spent her own money on 19 handmade care packages for her students. The packages included customized lesson plans, coloring sheets, math/art/science homework, crayons/pencils, and fidgets to help students de-stress.

Chance the Rapper made the announcement with Roushar on an Instagram Live video.

The donation was part of the first-ever "Twilight Awards" — a partnership with Chance the Rapper and Box Tops for Education that highlights educators making an impact inside and outside the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic.

What Ms. Roushar's reaction as she learns she and @MilwaukeeMPS were awarded $15,000. pic.twitter.com/XloJRXC9YR — James Groh (@JamesGroh_) May 8, 2020

This story was originally published by James Groh on WTMJ in Milwaukee.