Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Census Bureau suspending field operations for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: 11:52 AM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 14:52:49-04
items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham speaks at an event launching the 2020 Census Statistics in Schools program on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Census officials launched a nationwide program that uses schools to encourage participation in the once-per-decade head count.
Census Bureau suspending field operations for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Census Bureau said in a press release Wednesday that it was suspending field operations for two weeks in the hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Census field operation will be suspended until April 1, according to the Bureau.

"During this pause in field operations, the Census Bureau will continue to evaluate all 2020 Census operations. Should any additional adjustments need to be made, the Census Bureau will communicate these changes broadly and promptly," the Bureau said in a press release.

In its press release, the Bureau said it "strongly recommended" that Americans respond to the Census online, by phone or by mail.

"Everyone should respond to the 2020 Census as soon as they receive their invitation — and when they're finished, they can make sure their friends, families and social networks know about the importance of responding," the bureau's press release said.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.