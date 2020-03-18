Census Bureau suspending field operations for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Census Bureau said in a press release Wednesday that it was suspending field operations for two weeks in the hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Census field operation will be suspended until April 1, according to the Bureau.

"During this pause in field operations, the Census Bureau will continue to evaluate all 2020 Census operations. Should any additional adjustments need to be made, the Census Bureau will communicate these changes broadly and promptly," the Bureau said in a press release.

In its press release, the Bureau said it "strongly recommended" that Americans respond to the Census online, by phone or by mail.

"Everyone should respond to the 2020 Census as soon as they receive their invitation — and when they're finished, they can make sure their friends, families and social networks know about the importance of responding," the bureau's press release said.